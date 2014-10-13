WARSAW Oct 13 It would be good for the Polish
central bank to wait with further decisions on interest rates
after the deeper-than-expected rate cut in October, rate-setter
Elzbieta Chojna-Duch was quoted as saying on Monday.
"One has to stress that the October rate cut was deeper than
expected. It would be good if we reserved some time now to
assess its effects," Chojna-Duch told state news agency PAP.
She was also quoted as saying that if the central bank's new
inflation and growth forecasts due in November do not provide
strong arguments for easing, one could consider the current
level of rates to be adequate.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)