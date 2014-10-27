China stocks end flat, few surprises seen in premier's economy reassurances
SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike later in the day.
WARSAW Oct 27 The space for an interest rate cut in November has narrowed significantly after the 50-basis point reduction in the cost of credit in October, rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch was quoted as saying on Monday.
"There is still space for a rate cut in November, but it has greatly narrowed after the significant reduction in interest rates in October by 50 basis points," she was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP.
She also said, commenting on the odds of a cut in November, that "the topic is still open, nothing is predetermined so far." (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike later in the day.
HONG KONG, March 15 UBS Group AG has hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Yiwei Guan as head of the Swiss bank's equity advisory sales business in China, according to an internal UBS memo seen by Reuters.
* Promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director with effect from 1st april 2017