WARSAW Oct 6 Polish central bank policymaker
Marek Chrzanowski has tendered in his resignation again citing
personal reasons, a ruling party senator has said on Thursday.
Chrzanowski resigned once before in September, but later
withdrew his decision and remained on the central bank's
rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC).
Grzegorz Bierecki, a senator from the Law and Justice (PiS)
party said on Thursday that Chrzanowski had filed his
resignation, which was accepted by members of the senate budget
and public finance committee.
"Marek Chrzanowski has once again tendered in his
resignation from the Monetary Policy Council, citing personal
reasons," Bierecki said.
He said the full senate will most likely vote whether to
approve the resignation on Thursday.
Economists expect little impact on monetary policy from
Chrzanowski's decision.
Chrzanowski had been seen as more hawkish than some other
members but analysts said the prevailing view that rates should
not be changed from the current level of 1.5 percent in the
coming months would be maintained after he is replaced.
