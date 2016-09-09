WARSAW, Sept 9 Poland's Senate may appoint a new central bank policymaker to replace the outgoing Marek Chrzanowski at sittings on Oct. 19-20 or Nov. 3-4, head of the Senate's chancellery Jakub Kowalski said.

"Most likely the Senate will schedule a vote on dismissing Marek Chrzanowski during the Sept. 21-22 sitting," Kowalski told reporters.

"If he is dismissed, then parliamentary groupings will have time to present their candidates," he said. "Realistically, the Senate may appoint a new Monetary Policy Council member at the sittings on Oct. 19-20 or Nov. 3-4."

Chrzanowski said last week that he has stepped down and said his decision was not caused by any conflict at the central bank or the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC). (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)