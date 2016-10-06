BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
WARSAW Oct 6 Poland's senate dismissed on Thursday central bank policymaker Marek Chrzanowski from the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council, senate voting records showed.
Chrzanowski has earlier tendered in his resignation, citing personal matters. Analyst have said his dismissal is unlikely to impact the bank's monetary policy stance.
Fourty-seven senators backed on Thursday a motion to dismiss Chrzanowski, while 22 senators were against it and two abstained from voting, the voting records showed. The senate has 100 seats. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet is worth a combined $14 billion, and they are catching flak in recent weeks for confessing an inability to keep track of their vast sums of wealth.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.