WARSAW, March 13 The European Central Bank (ECB)
urged Poland on Friday to bring the law governing its central
bank in line with European rules protecting central bank
independence.
The ECB said an amendment to Polish law currently being
debated by the government fails to remove a requirement for the
central bank to forward its draft policy assumptions to the
government, a provision that violates EU rules.
"These provisions need to be brought into line with the
relevant requirements of the (European) Treaty and of the
Statute of the ESCB (European System of Central Banks)" the ECB
said in its opinion to the amendment.
Article 7 of the ESCB statute states a member central bank,
which includes Poland as a non-euro zone European Union member,
shall not "seek or take instructions" from the government.
The ECB has no direct way of enforcing its view or
penalising Poland if Warsaw ignores its objections. But its
opinion still carries weight.
The European Commission will note the ECB's opinion, and it
could take action if Poland refuses to take into account the ECB
objections. That could include going to the European Court of
Justice.
"Amendments addressing the outstanding issues ...
concerning central bank independence ... need to be adopted and
enter into force as soon as possible, irrespective of when
Poland adopts the euro" the ECB said.
The European Central Bank earlier in March raised concerns
about a draft law in Slovenia over powers to fire central bank
board members. It has repeatedly warned Hungary to respect the
independence of monetary policy.
The ECB also said it welcomes provisions in the amendment
that would prevent the central bank from extending credit to a
bank as part of a rehabilitation programme, but raised concerns
about rules for dismissing policymakers.
ECB said current Polish law was already inconsistent with
European law by providing too many grounds for dismissal of the
central bank governor and other members of decision-taking
bodies.
"The draft law not only fails to remedy the above
incompatibilities ...but introduces an additional ground for
dismissal of the MPC members," the ECB said.
The main purpose of the amendment is to reduce the number of
members of the central bank's Monetary Policy Council. But if it
became law, it would also make it possible for to dismiss an MPC
member for taking up paid activities or activities in
international organisations without the MPC's consent.
The Polish government is working on changing the central
bank law, but the draft law has still not been approved by the
government. It is not clear if it will get parliamentary
approval before its term ends in the autumn.
Comments from Polish finance ministry and central bank on
the ECB opinion were not immediately available.
