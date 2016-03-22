(Adds details)
WARSAW, March 22 Poland's central bank governor
Marek Belka, whose term ends on June 11, said he hoped that
fellow central bank board member Adam Glapinski would make a
good governor of the bank after him.
Glapinski has not been formally nominated for the post,
although analysts have long said that he would be the most
natural choice.
The presidential palace was not available for comment on
Tuesday morning. Candidates for the central bank governor in
Poland are named by the president.
"I hope he will continue the present policy. I sincerely
wish ... him this," Belka told private radio TOK FM in an
interview recorded on Monday and published on Tuesday.
Glapinski, a former rate-setting panel member, used to be an
adviser to late president Lech Kaczynski, the twin brother of
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice party.
Glapinski said in January interest rates should remain at
their current all-time low of 1.50 percent in the coming
quarters. He said earlier this year that monetary
policy should remain "conservative" and "classic".
After candidates are named they then need approval from the
lower chamber of parliament. President Andrzej Duda is an ally
of the Law and Justice Party, which also holds an absolute
majority in parliament.
