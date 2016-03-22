(Adds details)

WARSAW, March 22 Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka, whose term ends on June 11, said he hoped that fellow central bank board member Adam Glapinski would make a good governor of the bank after him.

Glapinski has not been formally nominated for the post, although analysts have long said that he would be the most natural choice.

The presidential palace was not available for comment on Tuesday morning. Candidates for the central bank governor in Poland are named by the president.

"I hope he will continue the present policy. I sincerely wish ... him this," Belka told private radio TOK FM in an interview recorded on Monday and published on Tuesday.

Glapinski, a former rate-setting panel member, used to be an adviser to late president Lech Kaczynski, the twin brother of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice party.

Glapinski said in January interest rates should remain at their current all-time low of 1.50 percent in the coming quarters. He said earlier this year that monetary policy should remain "conservative" and "classic".

After candidates are named they then need approval from the lower chamber of parliament. President Andrzej Duda is an ally of the Law and Justice Party, which also holds an absolute majority in parliament.