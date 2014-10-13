WARSAW Oct 13 There is no room let for the Polish central bank to cut interest rates further, policymaker Adam Glapinski said.

Glapinski is among supporters of relatively higher rates on the central bank's 10-member Council and the second policymaker, after Andrzej Rzonca, to openly state his opposition to policy easing.

"Personally, I do not see space for further lowering of interest rates," Glapinski told reporters.

Poland's central bank cut interest rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points last week and signalled there could be more cuts in quick succession as the euro zone's malaise and the Ukraine conflict constrain economic growth.

The benchmark interest rate now stands at a record low 2.00 percent and markets are pricing in another 50-basis-point cut over the next two months. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Larry King)