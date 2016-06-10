WARSAW, June 10 There is no basis to change interest rates in Poland as long as the economy remains on a growth path and expected inflation in the medium term is minimal, newly-appointed central bank governor Adam Glapinski said in Friday.

Glapinski said that one may start raising rates only when the economy picks up and inflation accelerates significantly.

Glapinski also said that in some scenarios new regulations to solve the problem of costly Swiss franc mortgages could disturb the stability of the banking sector.

"A forceful conversion (of the loans) and bank losses raise particular doubts," Glapinski told reporters. "One may not exclude that (if this is the case) the National Bank of Poland (the central bank) would get involved in this operation."

Polish presidential advisors presented earlier this week recommendations of how to solve the Swiss franc mortgage problem on a voluntary basis, giving borrowers several options to chose from. The advisors said neither the central bank nor the state budget would bear any costs of the operation. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)