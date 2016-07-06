(Adds Glapinski's quotes, details)

By Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, July 6 Poland's stable interest rates are serving the country and the economy well and there is no indication that the central bank will need to change policy soon, the bank's newly-appointed governor, Adam Glapinski, said on Wednesday.

The central bank's rate-setting panel decided earlier on Wednesday at its first meeting chaired by Glapinski to keep the benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 1.50 percent.

"The current monetary policy is best ... for our country, for our economy. It is good as it is," Glapinski told a news conference after the decision.

The bank has kept interest rates unchanged since a 50 basis point cut in March last year, arguing nearly two years of deflation have been externally driven and have so far not hurt economic growth.

"We can move either way on the road (either up or down). We have positive interest rates ... fortunately it does not seem likely we will have to make any move," Glapinski said.

The new central bank governor is an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and some economists have expected that Glapinski might be willing to strike a more dovish tone on policy, in line with calls from the party for lower rates last year.

But Glapinski said for now the 10-member Monetary Policy Council was unanimous supporting stable rates and a wait-and-see stance.

"If something were to change ... economic growth picks up radically and inflation processes unblock, then of course we would start arguing, discussing when to raise rates and by how much," he said.

"May God allow this to happen - that we enter a 5-percent growth path (and) inflation moves. But for now this seems unlikely to happen," Glapinski said.

While economist polled by Reuters expect unchanged rates ahead until a hike at the end of next year, markets - following Britain's decision to exit the European Union - have returned to pricing in a rate cut over the next six to nine months.

Commenting on potential rate cuts, Glapinski said the central bank increasingly takes into account the stability of the financial sector.

The new governor, who replaced Marek Belka last month, has repeatedly warned rate cuts could undermine the health of Polish banks.

The Polish zloty currency has weakened following Britain June 23 vote to quit the EU and Glapinski said the weaker currency was stimulating growth in Poland. (Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Richard Balmforth)