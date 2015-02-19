WARSAW Feb 19 Poland's central banker Adam Glapinski said on Thursday that there is no need for further rate cuts.

"I maintain my stance that there is no need for further rate cuts," Glapinski told reporters.

Glapinski is among supporters of relatively higher rates on the central bank's 10-member Monetary Policy Council, that sets the cost of credit. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)