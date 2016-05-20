WARSAW May 20 Poland's central bank governor-designate Adam Glapinski said on Friday that over the next years interest of the public will be focused on financial sector's stability rather than interest rates.

Glapinski also said during a hearing at a parliamentary panel, that he is in favor of moving local banking system supervision back to central bank's structures from the regulator KNF.

"During the next 2-3 years your focus will not be on interest rates, but on the stability of the financial sector," Glapinski told the MPs. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)