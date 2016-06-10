BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
WARSAW, June 10 Poland's lower chamber of parliament appointed on Friday former rate-setter Adam Glapinski as the country's new central bank governor for a six-year term, voting results showed.
Glapinski, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, has vowed to defend the bank from political interference and said cutting interest rates further from their current all-time low would threaten financial stability.
Glapinski still needs to be sworn in by parliament to assume the post, in which he will replace Marek Belka whose term formally ends on Saturday. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.