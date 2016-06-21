WARSAW, June 21 Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski said that he will support the government's economic policy after he was officially sworn in by the Polish parliament on Tuesday.

Glapinski also reiterated he will defend the central bank's independence.

Asked about the potential Brexit impact on Poland Glapinski said: "When it comes to economy - not that big, except for the zloty." (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)