WARSAW, July 6 Poland's stable interest rates
are serving the country well and there is no indication that the
central bank would change policy anytime soon, newly-appointed
central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.
"The current monetary policy is best ... for our country,
for our economy. It is good as it is," Glapinski said at a news
conference after the bank decided to keep rates stable at an
all-time low.
"One should not improve too much in order not to worsen,"
Glapinski said, adding there was no indication that the bank
would change rates anytime soon. "Our lack of action is
well-considered and is the most sophisticated form of movement."
The central bank has kept the key rate at 1.50 since a 50
basis point cut in March last year.
