WARSAW, July 6 Poland's stable interest rates are serving the country well and there is no indication that the central bank would change policy anytime soon, newly-appointed central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.

"The current monetary policy is best ... for our country, for our economy. It is good as it is," Glapinski said at a news conference after the bank decided to keep rates stable at an all-time low.

"One should not improve too much in order not to worsen," Glapinski said, adding there was no indication that the bank would change rates anytime soon. "Our lack of action is well-considered and is the most sophisticated form of movement."

The central bank has kept the key rate at 1.50 since a 50 basis point cut in March last year. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)