BRIEF-Walter Investment Management announces changes to its board of directors
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
WARSAW Jan 11 There is no reason for Poland's central bank to change the level of interest rates this year, governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday, adding rates could be increased in 2018 if the economy accelerated.
"I absolutely see no such reason," Glapinski told a news conference when asked whether the bank would change rates in 2017. "Inflation will slowly rise in my opinion ... and rates will remain constant ... encouraging development."
Glapinski also said that if economic growth accelerates in 2018, then the time will come for rate increases. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $20 million in total compensation for 2016, down 5 percent from 2015, according to a regulatory filing.