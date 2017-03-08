WARSAW, March 8 Poland's central bank governor
said on Wednesday that he saw no reason to consider raising
interest rates this year, since inflation was expected to
stabilise.
"There will be no reasons to consider raising interest rates
until the end of this year," Adam Glapinski told a news
conference after the bank decided to leave rates at a record
low.
Glapinski also said the bank would react once it saw a
tendency of inflation to accelerate but added that he believed
rates could remain stable also in 2018.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by
Marcin Goettig, editing by Larry King)