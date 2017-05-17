BRIEF-Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with Avidian Gold Inc.
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
WARSAW May 17 Poland's central bank may not need to raise interest rates from their current all-time lows even by the end of 2018, the bank's Governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.
"In my opinion even by the end of 2018 there may not be a need for an interest rate hike if inflation will at a level at which it is forecast," he told a news conference.
Glapinski also said the central bank currently expects inflation to remain at about 2 percent - below the bank's 2.5 percent inflation target - for a "longer" period of time. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
* Alight, inc. Announces series a funding round of $11 million including strategic investment by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc.
June 19 Private equity groups trying to buy British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Monday that shareholder acceptance of the takeover had exceeded a key threshold, allowing the buyers to take the lender private.