WARSAW May 17 Poland's central bank may not need to raise interest rates from their current all-time lows even by the end of 2018, the bank's Governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.

"In my opinion even by the end of 2018 there may not be a need for an interest rate hike if inflation will at a level at which it is forecast," he told a news conference.

Glapinski also said the central bank currently expects inflation to remain at about 2 percent - below the bank's 2.5 percent inflation target - for a "longer" period of time. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Lidia Kelly)