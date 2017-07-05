UPDATE 1-China's c.bank: We'll boost ability to adjust interest rates
* Says it will improve efficiency of lending, repos operations
WARSAW, July 5 Poland's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday that he will support interest rates remaining stable until the end of 2018.
"I think that with huge probability I can say that in 2018 interest rates will not be changed, which does not mean that I do not expect some votes on this," Glapinski told a news conference after the central bank left rates unchanged.
"... in 2018, I will support the position that rates are not changed," he said. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
KIEV, July 6 Ukraine's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 12.5 percent on Thursday, saying it was a necessary step to keep its inflation targets for this year and next year on track.
LONDON, July 6 Bankers are working on debt financings of around €1.5bn to back a potential sale of CeramTec as private equity owner Cinven gears up to exit the German ceramics company, banking sources said on Thursday.