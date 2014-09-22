WARSAW, Sept 22 Poland's central bank will most
likely cut interest rates in October, but there is no need for
radical moves in monetary policy as there are no signals of a
deeper economic slowdown, rate-setter Jerzy Hausner was quoted
as saying on Monday.
Hausner told state agency PAP that any "radical moves" on
rates would not increase economic growth, which he estimates at
about 3 percent in the coming quarters.
Hausner also said that there is currently a need to adjust
monetary policy to prevent it from being tighter, but there is
no justification for a policy that would be aimed at reviving
growth.
