WARSAW, Sept 22 Poland's central bank will most likely cut interest rates in October, but there is no need for radical moves in monetary policy as there are no signals of a deeper economic slowdown, rate-setter Jerzy Hausner was quoted as saying on Monday.

Hausner told state agency PAP that any "radical moves" on rates would not increase economic growth, which he estimates at about 3 percent in the coming quarters.

Hausner also said that there is currently a need to adjust monetary policy to prevent it from being tighter, but there is no justification for a policy that would be aimed at reviving growth. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Michal Janusz; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)