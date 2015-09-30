BUDAPEST, Sept 30 Low interest rates seem to be
a longer-term phenomenon in central Europe due to various global
factors, Polish central bank Governor Marek Belka told a
conference on Wednesday.
Belka said the consequences of low interest rates on the
economies of the region were still to be seen, but so far it
seemed that there was no risk of a bubble forming in the real
estate market.
"We don't see a situation leading to a bubble ... in the
real estate assets," Belka said in a speech in Budapest.
"It seems that for now, lending to households in CEE cannot
be perceived as a source of risk," he said, adding that monetary
policy should go hand in hand with macroprudential policy to
minimise the risks of building up of systemic risks.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)