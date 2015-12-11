UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
WARSAW Dec 11 Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka warned that simultaneous introduction of bank tax and Swiss franc-denominated mortgages would cause a "serious crisis" in some banks.
"It is impossible, for sure we would cause a serious crisis for part of banks," Belka told Gazeta Wyborcza in an interview published on Friday.
Belka, whose term as a central bank governor ends in mid-2016, also said that he sees no possibility to print money. ($1 = 3.9714 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage: