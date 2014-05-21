LONDON May 21 Poland's central bank governor
Marek Belka criticized Europe's plans for a banking union on
Wednesday, saying non-euro zone countries would be disadvantaged
and have little influence over key decisions.
Belka said there were other parts of the plans that his
country and countries like Sweden did not like and that Poland
certainly would not be rushing to join the setup which is due to
start at the end of the year.
"There is the argument that the non-euro countries will not
be treated the same," Belka said at a Polish-British forum.
"Non-euro zone countries will not have access to the
liquidity of the European Central Bank... this is a fundamental
problem."
"The final decisions will by taken by the EU, by the ECB
basically," he added.
