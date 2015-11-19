WARSAW Nov 19 Some Polish central bankers said they could not exclude that a slight lowering of the rates might be needed in the coming months, minutes from the November sitting of the rate-setting panel showed on Thursday.

"While justifying this view, these members pointed to the risk of deflation persisting longer than expected which would shift the prospects of inflation returning to the target, and the risk of a slowdown in economic growth," the minutes stated.

The central bank kept interest unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent in November. Eight out of ten rate-setters will be replaced by the parliament and the president in early 2016.