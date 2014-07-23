Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
WARSAW, July 23 Polish central bank rate-setter Andrzej Kazmierczak said on Wednesday there was no need to change interest rates for now, because the central bank first needs to see if economic weakness from the second quarter will persist.
"The Monetary Policy Council cannot react to transient phenomena, the MPC bases its actions on a long-term outlook," Kazmierczak told reporters in parliament.
"We must see if slightly weaker data from the second quarter are a lasting phenomenon or a transient one," he added. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.