WARSAW Aug 13 Polish central bank rate-setter Andrzej Kazmierczak was quoted as saying on Wednesday that the risk of capital outflows and uncertainty on emerging markets due to the Ukraine crisis require extreme caution in considering rate cuts.

"Most important will be how the zloty behaves amid heightened uncertainty on Ukraine, which has increased risk on emerging-mkt debt and could trigger capital outflows," he told Bloomberg.

"This should prompt extreme caution when considering the possibility of interest-rate cuts."

He added that the zloty exchange rate "requires us to maintain interest-rate disparity" versus the euro area. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)