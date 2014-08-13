Shares cut losses but UK Parliament incident grabs attention - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
WARSAW Aug 13 Polish central bank rate-setter Andrzej Kazmierczak was quoted as saying on Wednesday that the risk of capital outflows and uncertainty on emerging markets due to the Ukraine crisis require extreme caution in considering rate cuts.
"Most important will be how the zloty behaves amid heightened uncertainty on Ukraine, which has increased risk on emerging-mkt debt and could trigger capital outflows," he told Bloomberg.
"This should prompt extreme caution when considering the possibility of interest-rate cuts."
He added that the zloty exchange rate "requires us to maintain interest-rate disparity" versus the euro area. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)
WASHINGTON, March 22 The Republican chairman of a powerful House of Representatives committee said on Wednesday that he remains confident Congress will act to overhaul financial regulations "this year."
* Disclosed in Form D to U.S. SEC that it has sold upto $41.9 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mQpVth