WARSAW, March 13 Polish central bank policymaker Andrzej Kazmierczak was quoted as saying on Friday that interest rates in Poland have reached their minimum level, but extreme circumstances could nevertheless lead to a policy reaction from the bank.

"The plan is not to change interest rates until the end of our term (early 2016)," Kazmierczak told state news agency PAP. "But of course to some potential, current and extreme events we will have to react if there is a necessity."

Kazmierczak was also quoted as saying that he would favour adjusting the bank's current 2.5-percent inflation target in the direction of the European Central Bank's (ECB) below-but-close-to-2- percent target in the 2016 monetary policy assumptions. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)