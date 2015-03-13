WARSAW, March 13 Polish central bank policymaker
Andrzej Kazmierczak was quoted as saying on Friday that interest
rates in Poland have reached their minimum level, but extreme
circumstances could nevertheless lead to a policy reaction from
the bank.
"The plan is not to change interest rates until the end of
our term (early 2016)," Kazmierczak told state news agency PAP.
"But of course to some potential, current and extreme events we
will have to react if there is a necessity."
Kazmierczak was also quoted as saying that he would favour
adjusting the bank's current 2.5-percent inflation target in the
direction of the European Central Bank's (ECB)
below-but-close-to-2- percent target in the 2016 monetary policy
assumptions.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)