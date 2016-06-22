WARSAW, June 22 Poland's central bank should
stay calm in face of a potential weakening of the zloty in the
aftermath of Britain's referendum on whether to remain a member
of the European Union, one of the bank's policymakers said.
Poland's economic fundamentals are healthy enough to keep
the zloty from weakening past 5 to the euro if Britain
votes to quit the EU, Jerzy Kropiwnicki told Reuters.
"We have a stable economy, healthy fundamentals, which have
been tested in global turbulence compared to which Brexit is a
storm in a teacup," Kropiwnicki said.
"I think that in case of such turbulence one should maintain
Olympian calm," he said. "A conviction the central bank would
for sure defend the exchange rate would be an invitation for
speculation."
The zloty touched a record-low 4.93 to the euro in early
2009 because of the global financial crisis.
"I think the zloty should stay within these limits (if
Britain votes to leave). I don't think it should exceed the
barrier of 5 zlotys," the rate-setter said.
Asked about interest rates, he said there was no need to fix
something what has been working well. The central bank has kept
interest at their record low of 1.50 percent since March last
year.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by
Marcin Goettig; Editing by Larry King)