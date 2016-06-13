SOPOT, Poland, June 13 Recent weakening of the
Polish zloty has been due to Brexit uncertainty, Polish central
banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said on Monday, adding he saw no reason
for the central bank to intervene before the exchange rate would
near 5 zlotys per euro.
Kropiwnicki also told reporters that the zloty may continue
to fall ahead of the June 23 referendum, in which British voters
will decide whether to stay in or leave the European Union.
"I think that as long as the exchange rate doesn't get close
to a level of, say, 5 zlotys per euro, there is no reason to
consider interventions," he said, adding a limited zloty
weakening would not be a reason to worry.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary)