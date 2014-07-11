WARSAW, July 11 Polish rate-setter Andrzej Bratkowski, who dissented from a central bank statement on amendments to a proposed law on the bank, does not have support among colleagues, a source close to the Monetary Policy Council said on Friday.

"This is a lone voice on the Council," the source told Reuters. "The law in Poland does not forbid working on drafts laws and issuing opinions about them."

Bratkowski said earlier on Friday the central bank had violated rules on staying out of politics by saying it planned to make recommendations about proposed changes to the law governing the central bank. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)