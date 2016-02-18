(Adds details at new MPC members background)
WARSAW Feb 18 Poland's president has named
academics Lukasz Hardt and Kamil Zubelewicz as new members of
the central bank's rate-setting panel, presidential minister
Marek Magierowski said on Thursday.
The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) has replaced half of
the 10-strong Monetary Policy Council members since the
beginning of this year. Together with President Andrzej Duda,
PiS will ultimately replace all of the panel members.
Hardt is an economist at the state Warsaw University, while
Zubelewicz is an economist and lawyer working at the private
university Collegium Civitas.
Markets had been expecting that the new MPC may be more
dovish than the previous one, but most new members have so far
signalled they saw no reason to cut rates further from their
current all-time low of 1.5 percent.
