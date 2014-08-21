WARSAW Aug 21 A few Polish central bank policy
makers said in July that interest rate cuts could be necessary
in the near future, minutes from the central bank meeting in
July showed on Thursday.
"Council members were of the opinion that there persisted
uncertainty regarding a possible deterioration in the business
climate and the pace of return of inflation to the target," the
minutes showed.
"Therefore, a few Council members pointed out that interest
rate decrease could be necessary in the near future."
Analysts expect the bank to debate whether to cut the key
interest rate from its current all-time low of 2.5 percent at
the bank's next meeting on Sept. 2-3.
