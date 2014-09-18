WARSAW, Sept 18 The majority of Polish central
bank policymakers said in September that cutting interest rates
will likely be justified in the nearest future, minutes from the
central bank meeting in September showed on Thursday.
"The majority of Council members assessed that in the near
future it would probably be justified to adjust the level of NBP
interest rates," the minutes showed.
"In their opinion, signs of economic slowdown in Poland and
abroad, an absence of price pressure and increased risk of
inflation remaining below the target in the medium term, as well
as monetary policy easing in the euro area, are factors in
favour of lowering interest rates."
Analysts expect the bank to debate whether to cut the key
interest rate from its current all-time low of 2.5 percent at
the bank's next meeting on Oct. 7-8.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)