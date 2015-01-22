WARSAW Jan 22 Polish central bankers said that
deflation could last longer than previously expected, but
stopped short of cutting interest rates due to heightened risk
aversion on the international markets, minutes from the January
meeting showed on Thursday.
"The majority of the members of the council expressed the
opinion that leaving interest rates unchanged at the current
meeting was justified by the heightened risk aversion in the
international financial markets," the minutes said.
At the meeting, the central bankers voted on motions to cut
the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points and 25 basis
points, but both motions failed and the rate remained at its
all-time low of 2.0 percent.
Earlier this week, the Polish central bank's chief Marek
Belka said that rate cuts might be put on hold until after the
foreign exchange markets settle from the Swiss central bank's
decision to remove a cap on the franc.
