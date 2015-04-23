WARSAW, April 23 Some of the Polish central
bankers said at the April sitting that an appreciation of the
zloty may weigh on price growth, minutes from the meeting showed
on Thursday.
"Some Council members pointed out that the appreciation of
the zloty, especially amidst an extended period of low inflation
abroad, might also exert downward pressure on price growth," the
minutes said.
According to the minutes, some rate-setters also said "that
the appreciation of the zloty might constrain the
competitiveness of Polish exports".
The rate-setters also said that inflation in the nearest
quarters would remain negative, mainly due to prior sharp price
declines in commodity markets, but would return into positive
territory at the end of the year.
The full text of the minutes is available at:
here
