WARSAW Oct 22 Polish central bankers said an expansionary fiscal policy resulting from the election promises could boost economic growth, but some said it may also undermine the long-term fiscal stability, minutes from the October meeting showed on Thursday.

"If effected, fiscal expansion could support economic growth in the coming quarters, but - according to some Council members - might also undermine fiscal stability in the longer run," the minutes said.

The majority of the central bankers also said that it was justified to keep nominal interest rates at the current levels, the minutes also said. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Marcin Goettig)