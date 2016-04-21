WARSAW, April 21 The majority of Polish central bankers did not rule out the possibility of interest rate cuts in case of an economic slowdown and deepening deflation in Poland, minutes from the rate-setting panel's April meeting showed on Thursday.

Additionally, certain central bankers said that should interest rate cuts turn out to be necessary - and given the current level of interest rates - a sharper interest rate adjustment would be possible.

Poland's central bank in April kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)