WARSAW May 27 Poland's central bankers think
that the economic growth will accelerate in the coming quarters
supported by stable rates, after a slowdown at the beginning of
the year, minutes from the rate-setting panel's May meeting
showed on Friday.
They also said that the stubborn deflation does not harm
companies' investments or delay households' purchases.
But certain central bankers said that a rate cut may be
needed if economic growth slows significantly and deflation
deepens or negatively affects companies' decisions.
Poland's central bank in May kept its benchmark interest
rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent, in line with the
expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.
Full text of the minutes is available at: here
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)