WARSAW Oct 20 Most Polish central bankers said that economic growth will remain stable in the coming quarters, while deflation has not had a negative impact on the economy, minutes from the October central bank's Monetary Policy Council meeting showed.

"While discussing the economic outlook for Poland, the majority of the Council members judged that stable economic growth would most likely continue in the following quarters," the minutes showed.

"Referring to the outlook for price growth, the majority of the Council members judged that the scale of deflation would continue to gradually decrease in the coming months," the minutes also showed.

Most rate-setters also said that in 2017 price growth should already be "clearly positive".

The central bank has kept the key interest rate unchanged at an all-time low of 1.5 percent since March last year. Most analysts polled by Reuters expect rates to remain flat until a hike in early 2018. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig)