WARSAW Oct 20 Most Polish central bankers said
that economic growth will remain stable in the coming quarters,
while deflation has not had a negative impact on the economy,
minutes from the October central bank's Monetary Policy Council
meeting showed.
"While discussing the economic outlook for Poland, the
majority of the Council members judged that stable economic
growth would most likely continue in the following quarters,"
the minutes showed.
"Referring to the outlook for price growth, the majority of
the Council members judged that the scale of deflation would
continue to gradually decrease in the coming months," the
minutes also showed.
Most rate-setters also said that in 2017 price growth should
already be "clearly positive".
The central bank has kept the key interest rate unchanged at
an all-time low of 1.5 percent since March last year. Most
analysts polled by Reuters expect rates to remain flat until a
hike in early 2018.
