* Rate-setter Osiatynski: not concerned by zloty strength

* Says no reason to influence zloty with rates, or otherwise

* Says no reasons to consider more rate cuts

* Zloty gained 7 pct vs euro since Jan as ECB pumps cash

* Analysts consider Osiatynski the most dovish rate-setter

By Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, April 22 There are no reasons for Poland's central bank to consider cutting interest rates further or to use policy to influence the zloty, rate-setter Jerzy Osiatynski said.

Osiatynski, who is seen as the biggest advocate of lower interest rates on the bank's rate-setting panel, said he was not concerned by the zloty's recent gains, adding the bank should hold off on changing monetary policy for a potentially longer period of time.

"With regards to the strengthening of the zloty, it is hardly visible," Osiatynski said in an interview conducted on Monday and authorised for release on Wednesday.

The Polish currency has gained more than 7 percent against the euro since the start of the year in a rally fuelled by the European Central Bank's massive monetary stimulus and the Polish central bank's announcement that it has finished cutting rates.

Some analysts have warned that a further rise in the zloty could hurt Poland's exports to the euro zone, its key trade partner, eventually dampening economic growth.

"We have a changing exchange rate, so there is absolutely no need now to influence this market with interest rates, or otherwise, especially that as there are events, whose further consequences are still unknown and uncertain," Osiatynski said.

He said U.S. monetary policy, Greece's financial problems and the effects of the ECB's bond-buying programme introduced a lot of uncertainty to the economic outlook, so adding more uncertainty with interest rate changes would further complicate conditions for economic decision-making.

"The (Monetary Policy) Council has said that if nothing significant or unexpected happens it has closed the process of adjustment with rates for now," Osiatynski said.

"Hence, I believe that we should assume a 'wait and see' stance, and do it for no short period of time. How long, I do not know. From what I see, this might be a relatively long period."

DILEMMA

The central bank said last month's interest rate cut was the last in the cycle, but deflation risk persists as consumer prices fell 1.5 percent from a year earlier in March. The bank targets inflation of 2.5 percent.

Adjusted for the fall in prices, the bank's benchmark interest rate is 3.0 percent, one of the highest among the world's biggest economies. That is putting upward pressure on the zloty as yield-hungry investors, who face negative government bond yields in neighbouring Germany, buy Polish assets.

Asked if the zloty's strengthening to 3.70 to the euro, about 8 percent higher than current levels, would be a reason for him to support a rate cut, Osiatynski said:

"When I reach this river then I will think how to get to the other side. For now, this is a purely virtual hypothesis. If this scenario becomes real, I will start considering it."

The zloty was trading at 4.002 by 1039 GMT on Wednesday.

Asked what would have to happen to convince him and the Monetary Policy Council to cut rates further, Osiatynski said:

"I do not know, I have not considered it. ... I have no reasons to consider it at this moment." (Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Susan Fenton)