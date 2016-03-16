WARSAW, March 16 There is no justification to
cut interest rates in Poland in the coming months as deflation
is not hurting economic growth, newly-appointed policymaker
Grazyna Ancyparowicz said on Wednesday.
She said that most likely inflation will turn positive in
the fourth quarter, helped by a low unemployment, rising wages
and the implementation of the government's new child benefit
programme.
"Deflation is not hampering economic growth in Poland, hence
there are no reasons for a further cut in interest rates in the
coming months," Ancyparowicz said in response to questions
emailed by Reuters.
Ancyparowicz also said there were no risks to central bank
independence in Poland.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)