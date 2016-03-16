(Adds quote, details)

By Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, March 16 There is no justification for cutting interest rates in Poland in the coming months as deflation is not hurting economic growth, newly-appointed policymaker Grazyna Ancyparowicz said on Wednesday.

She said that inflation will most likely turn positive in the fourth quarter, helped by low unemployment, rising wages and the implementation of the government's new child benefit programme.

"Deflation is not hampering economic growth in Poland, hence there are no reasons for a further cut in interest rates in the coming months," Ancyparowicz said in response to questions emailed by Reuters.

"The fall in prices has so far been mostly a result of lower prices of commodities and food."

Ancyparowicz was appointed by parliament, controlled by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, to the 10-member rate-setting panel in February.

The central bank cut rates by half a percentage point last March to a record low of 1.50 percent, then announced its rate-cutting cycle was over. Rates have not changed since then.

Despite robust economic growth that reached 3.9 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, consumer prices have been falling for over a year. Markets are pricing in a 25 basis point rate cut over the next six months.

In January, rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) unexpectedly cut Poland's credit rating, saying PiS had weakened the independence of key institutions. S&P warned back then that the central bank could be next at risk.

Asked whether there were at present risks to central bank independence, Ancyparowicz said there were none.

"One should treat speculation on this topic (risks to central bank independence) as actions of the opposition, which by all means tries to undermine the confidence of financial markets in the ruling party," she said. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Toby Chopra)