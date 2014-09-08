WARSAW, Sept 8 Poland's central bank should cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 2.00 percent in October and then wait until its November projection to decide on further possible action, rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said.

Chojna-Duch, considered to be one of the most dovish members of the bank's 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC), also told Reuters she expected a majority in the Council to back a cut in October, but its scale remained uncertain.

"The Russian embargo on food exports, weakness in the economy and negative readings from the euro zone may prolong the period of deflation," she said in comments authorised for release on Monday.

"This is why in my opinion one should cut rates by 0.5 percentage point in October. A cut by 0.25 percentage point would have been purposeful in June or July. Now the reaction of the MPC should be more decisive, also because of the increased rate disparity with the euro zone." (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)