By Pawel Florkiewicz and Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Sept 2 Poland's currency may weaken
significantly if a large number of Poles convert Swiss franc
mortgages into zlotys under the terms of a bill now before
parliament, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.
Speaking after the bank decided to leave interest rates
unchanged, Governor Marek Belka warned that declining commodity
prices and the risk of a slowdown in emerging markets increased
uncertainty over when inflation would return to the bank's
target.
A bill allowing Poles to convert their Swiss franc mortgages
could impose losses of more than $5 billion on banks, forcing
some into capital shortages. The bill could
undermine the zloty and aggravate the problem of
servicing the remaining Swiss franc loans, Belka said.
"A sudden conversion would mean a risk of a significant
weakening of the zloty, and hence a rise in the costs of foreign
exchange-denominated loans," Belka said. "So, we would be
shooting ourselves ... in the foot."
The mortgages were taken out when Swiss interest rates were
low and the franc relatively weak, making them inexpensive to
hold. But in January the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on
the value of the franc, causing the cost of the mortgages to
soar.
"Our unequivocal criticism of the solutions proposed in this
respect .. concerns primarily the undermining of the banks'
financial stability," Belka said.
"Financial instability means uncertainty concerning
deposits," he also said, referring to deposits of about 850
billion zlotys ($226 billion) held by Polish banks.
Last week, officials said that the bill, most likely to be
voted on by the Senate on Friday, poses a risk to the economic
outlook for Poland's $535 billion economy, the largest in
central and eastern Europe.
RATES
The central bank said the growing threat of economic
slowdowns in emerging market and falling commodity prices have
increased uncertainty about when inflation will return to the
bank's 2.5 percent target.
Poland's consumer prices have been falling on an annual
basis for more than a year. They dropped by 0.7 percent in
annual terms in July.
Belka said that Poland would most likely emerge from
deflation in November, and the bank's 2015 economic growth
target of 3.6 percent was not "seriously threatened".
"Interest rates will most likely remain unchanged by
year-end," Belka said, but uncertainty arising from October's
parliamentary elections made it difficult to make forecasts on
monetary policy next year.
Belka admitted that the latest economic data were not
"great", but said they do not materially change the outlook for
growth.
"Indeed, the PMI is souring the sentiment" he said. "We must
live in a wonderful world, if we are fascinated by the fact that
growth is (possibly) at 3.4 percent rather than 3.6 percent.
Poland's manufacturing activity index PMI saw its largest
monthly drop in more than a decade in August, but economists
largely dismissed that as a blip caused by power cuts.
($1 = 3.7664 zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marcin Goettig; Additional
reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin
Goettig; Editing by Larry King)