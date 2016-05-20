* Governor says rate cuts would threaten financial stability
By Marcin Goettig and Pawel Sobczak
WARSAW, May 20 Poland's central bank
governor-designate Adam Glapinski vowed to defend the bank from
political interference on Friday and said cutting interest rates
further would threaten financial stability.
Glapinski, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party
who on Friday won unanimous approval for his candidacy after a
parliamentary hearing, said interest rates have bottomed out in
Poland.
"I want to assure you that if I become the next governor, I
will make sure that the bank is independent," Glapinski told a
parliamentary panel.
Poland's main interest rate has stood at a record low of 1.5
percent since March last year. Some representatives of PiS have
called for a further rate cut to accelerate economic growth.
"Frankly speaking lower rates would threaten banking sector
stability," Glapinski said.
Lowering rates eats into the profitability of banks, which
have seen their profits hurt by a new PiS-sponsored bank asset
tax and increased fees for the state bank guarantee fund.
SUPERVISION
The economics professor and former rate-setter Glapinski
said he would support bringing bank supervision under central
bank responsibility in order to make the financial system safer.
"Over the next two, three years the main focus will not be
on interest rates, but at the stability of the banking sector,"
he said.
He said the troubles of European banks meant likely
turbulent times ahead for the Polish banking sector, which is
currently 60-percent owned by foreign banks, mostly western
European.
"It will not be calm," Glapinski said. "Our banking sector
will look different in five years. We have a period of storm and
stress. A lot will change ... so we must have trust in financial
institutions."
Glapinski said it would be good to have the Polish banking
sector 60-percent domestically-owned, but saw no direct role for
the central bank in achieving this aim.
Glapinski is expected to easily win approval from parliament
and take over the helm of the central bank after Marek Belka's
six-year term expires on June 11.
SWISS FRANC LOANS
As governor, Glapinski may come under pressure to help the
PiS government deal with the thorny issue of underwater Swiss
franc mortgages taken out by Polish homeowners, analysts say.
Glapinski said on Friday that solving the problem of the
mortgages is ultimately a political decision, adding it is too
early to assess the costs of a new solution to the issue that is
being prepared by the president.
"Fortunately, the solution to Swiss franc loans will be
taken outside of the central bank," Glapinski said. "Each
decision is very difficult here."
The powerful head of PiS, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has said the
central bank must get involved in dealing with the mortgages,
according to the pro-government wSieci weekly.
The PiS party is struggling to meet its election promise to
help hundreds of thousands of borrowers who have seen their
debts skyrocket since the start of 2015, when the Swiss central
bank lifted its cap on the franc.
