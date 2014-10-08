* Bank cuts key rate by 50 bps to 2.00 pct, exceeds forecast
* First rate cut in 15 months to fight fall in CPI
* Belka says more easing possible, should take place fast
* Belka: bond market's rate cut expectations "excessive"
WARSAW, Oct 8 Poland cut interest rates by a
deeper-than-expected 50 basis points on Wednesday and signalled
there could be more cuts in quick succession as the euro zone's
malaise and the Ukraine crisis constrain economic growth.
Poland had halted its easing cycle 15 months ago when the
economy seemed to bounce back from a flirtation with recession,
but the decision to resume cuts was an acknowledgement the
recovery is weaker, and inflation lower, than the central bank
had hoped.
Poland's economy, the biggest in eastern Europe, has been
hit by falling industrial output -- partly a result of fewer
orders from Germany -- and a deep drop in consumer prices made
worse by a glut of food products barred from export to Russia.
The bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) cut the benchmark
interest rate to 2.00 percent, a record low. That was
deeper than the 25-basis-point cut that most analysts polled by
Reuters had been predicting.
"It seems the council is trying to make up for lost time,"
said Adam Antoniak, economist with Polish lender Pekao.
Among other economies in the region, Hungary has already cut
rates to 2.1 percent, the Czech Republic is selling crowns to
keep monetary conditions loose, and the European Central Bank is
taking radical steps to raise inflation in euro zone countries
closer to its goal.
The Polish central bank said in a policy statement it does
not rule out a further adjustment of monetary policy if a fresh
economic projection due in November shows a considerable risk of
inflation remaining below the bank's 2.5 percent target.
Consumer prices fell an annual 0.3 percent in August, their
steepest decline in more than three decades.
Asked at a news conference about further cuts, central bank
governor Marek Belka said: "I think that if we are to correct
the level of interest rates (further), then this should be
concentrated in time."
But he also said the council had not been unanimous on the
need for Wednesday's half-percentage-point cut, and he described
market expectations on the scale of the rate cuts as
"excessive."
Markets had earlier this week been pricing a likely further
45 basis points in interest rate cuts over the next six months.
Markets did not heed his comments, and instead started to
price in even more policy easing. Forward rate agreements
after Belka had spoken indicated the key rate will
likely fall further by about 55 basis points.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the key rate to bottom
out at 1.75 percent at end-March next year.
GERMAN SLUMP
Yields on Polish 10-year benchmark bonds dropped by 9 basis
points to 2.81 percent, an all-time low, following
the rate decision. The zloty was slightly weaker at
first, but regained ground after Belka's comments.
The bank on Wednesday also adjusted its deposit and lending
rates, narrowing the corridor between them. The deposit rate was
left unchanged at 1.0 percent, while the lending rate, called
the lombard rate, was cut by 100 basis points to 3.0 percent.
Poland's $508 billion economy slowed slightly in the second
quarter of this year, in large part due to factors beyond its
borders.
In Germany, which accounts for 25 percent of Polish exports,
industrial output plunged at its steepest rate since the height
of the financial crisis in August. Prolonged
weakness in Germany would mean lower demand for Polish imports.
A Russian embargo on imports of Western foodstuffs, imposed
as a consequence of the standoff in Ukraine, has hit Poland
especially hard. The domestic market has been flooded with
cut-price apples, for instance, because Polish farmers' usual
export market is now closed off to them.
Nevertheless, economic growth, at an annual 3.3 percent in
the second quarter, is still higher than the average euro zone
rate of 0.7 percent. Poland has been buoyed by robust growth in
domestic demand and unemployment is at a four-year low.
Economists said the rate adjustments may be intended to give
the central bank space to further cut the benchmark rate.
A sharp reduction in the benchmark rate could have the
knock-on effect of pushing the deposit rate below zero, a
threshold that would signal Poland had entered the realm of
unconventional monetary policy, something it has tried to avoid.
Narrowing the corridor allows the benchmark rate to come
down further without pushing the deposit rate into negative
territory.
"There should be a proportion between the reference rate and
(other rates)," Belka said. "If not, then we would have deposit
rate from the unconventional policy world, and the lombard rate
from the world of restrictive monetary policy."
