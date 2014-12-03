(Adds Belka quotes)

* Bank sticks to benchmark rate of 2.00 pct, as expected

* Says rate cuts "not excluded" if growth slackens

* Governor Belka says zloty gains driven by global sentiment

* Says inflation to turn positive in February, March

By Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, Dec 3 Poland kept interest rates flat on Wednesday, sticking to its stance that it will only resume monetary easing if there is a weakening of economic growth.

The bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) left the benchmark rate at an all-time low of 2.00 percent, in line with expectations of most analysts polled by Reuters.

Governor Marek Belka said that data from November slightly improved the outlook for the Polish economy, but the period of falling consumer prices was likely to extend until February or March next year, longer than previously forecast.

"I would be very happy if the Polish economy would only accelerate. But we don't know it for sure," Belka said at the conference after the decision. "We expect, let's say, some stabilization; this is the optimistic option."

Belka has said that he sees scope for further rate cuts, but has acknowledged that this view is not shared at the moment by a majority in the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC).

The bank said in its statement after the decision that it does not rule out further monetary easing if "incoming data confirm a slowdown in economic activity, and weak growth in the environment of the Polish economy persists".

Third-quarter economic growth data was unexpectedly strong, showing Poland's 3.3 percent annual expansion was driven by consumption and investments.

Also, a PMI manufacturing reading published on Monday beat analyst expectations showing the sector expanded at its strongest pace in 8 months, contrasting with weakness in the euro zone, Poland's main trade partner.

The decision and comments from the central bank pushed the zloty currency to fresh four-month highs against the euro.

FALLING PRICES RISK

Belka said that the Council was weighing the risks of falling consumer prices against those of "ultra-low rates".

"The question is whether ... companies can adapt to it (deflation). Can businesses function in these conditions that are different from those that were in place for the last 20 years or so? Nobody knows this."

Consumer prices fell by an annual 0.6 percent in October, driven by lower oil and food prices. It was their strongest decline in over three decades in a country that experienced a period of hyperinflation during the early 1990s.

Polish price falls are unlikely to turn into a prolonged Japanese-style deflation as Poland has relatively low debt levels, and is experiencing robust growth and rising wages.

Rate-setter Jerzy Hausner, also present at the news conference, was asked by a reporter about his relations with Belka, who used expletives to describe Hausner and the MPC on secretly-recorded tapes published in the Polish media in June.

"I want to clearly say that in my personal and institutional relations with Professor Belka I do not find any justification for arousing the interest of the public in these relations. They are as they should be," Hausner said. (Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe/Mark Heinrich)