By Pawel Florkiewicz and Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, Feb 4 Poland is likely to cut interest rates in March, possibly by more than 25 basis points, central bank Governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday, a move that would take rates to a new all-time low.

Poland has cut its benchmark interest rate by a total of 275 basis points since late 2012 to spur its economy, but its rates remain much higher that in the euro zone and the United States, where they are close to zero.

On Wednesday, the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2 percent, citing market turbulence following Swiss central bank's decision to remove a cap on the Swiss franc.

But Belka said at a news conference after the policy decision was announced that a prolonged period of deflation, likely to be further backed up by new forecasts next month, was the major factor pushing the bank towards a cut.

"What seems to be the case today, what I can say, is that there are enough factors inducing the Council to cut rates, and there are enough Council members who are leaning towards this," he said, noting in response to a question that the cut might be more than 25 basis points.

Poland last cut its benchmark interest rate in October, by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points, when Belka used his deciding vote to break a tie among policymakers.

Polish consumer prices fell by annual 1 percent in January, the deepest decline in at least three decades, slipping further from the central bank's 2.5 percent target.

But Poland's relatively low level of private and public debt mean that falling prices have not weighed on economic activity, something which some policymakers have used as an argument to block more easing in the last three months.

Most economists polled by Reuters before the February rate decision expected a 25-point cut in March. Some expect more.

"...(Belka's) comments support our forecast for a 50 point reduction of the policy rate to 1.50 percent at the next MPC meeting on March 4," BNP Paribas economist Michal Dybula said.

Belka also said that Poland's zloty could gain on the inflow of cash from the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme, to be launched in March.

The zloty, which climbed 0.6 percent against the euro after Wednesday's rate decision, pared gains after Belka's comments. (Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)