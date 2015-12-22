WARSAW Dec 22 A rate cut would do little to stimulate Poland's economy and could weaken the zloty exchange rate and impact the country's balance of payments, a central bank board member said.

Analysts polled by Reuters in late November said they expect the bank to cut rates by 25 basis points to a new low of 1.25 percent in the first quarter, following the election victory of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has called for looser monetary policy.

Ryszard Kokoszczynski, who sits on the board, which decides on the bank's currency interventions but not on rates, said such a move would bring risks rather than stimulus benefits.

"We cannot forget that the world is diverging," Kokoszczynski said. "Europe is a place where rates remain low, but the United States has started the process of raising rates.

"...In my opinion, in the context of interest rates, one has to think not only about the domestic economy, but also about the balance of payments."

After the U.S Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December, emerging economies including Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Saudi Arabia followed suit to guard against a potential outflow of capital.

But Poland is expected to cut early next year.

Central Bank governor Marek Belka has also said a rate cut is not necessary.

But PiS and its ally, President Andrzej Duda, are set to appoint eight out of ten ratesetters, who will be able to outvote Belka from March.

The rate-setting Monetary Policy Council is separate from the nine-member board, but both have Belka as their head.

"A rate cut could impact the (Polish zloty) exchange rate and then people with debt in foreign currencies would pay more, the state would also pay more to service its foreign debt," Kokoszczynski said.

Expectations of a U.S. rate hike pushed the zloty to its weakest versus the dollar in more than a decade at the start of December. It has rebounded nearly 5 percent since.

Belka on Tuesday dismissed the idea that new ratesetters will mean rate cuts, saying the candidates for the jobs are not aggressively calling for them. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and John Stonestreet)