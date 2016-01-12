WARSAW Jan 12 Following are comments by the
candidates of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) for the
central bank's rate-setting panel from the hearings at the
parliament on Tuesday.
GRAZYNA ANCYPAROWICZ
On monetary policy:
"Monetary policy should be stable and conservative."
"There are no grounds to change the monetary policy."
MAREK CHRZANOWSKI:
On growth:
"I think that obviously one can stimulate economic growth
with monetary policy."
"The European Central Bank and the (Polish central bank) are
both ... supposed to look after price stability. This task can
be accompanied by supporting the economic policy of the
government, if it doesn't threaten price stability."
EUGENIUSZ GATNAR
On growth:
"There is a number of monetary policy tools. There is the
required reserve rate, which the central bank could lower and
thus provide liquidity for the commercial banks, when the
classic instruments run out.
Polish companies are in good shape, half of them financing
themselves from own funds. I think that if such a need arises
the central bank will take such actions.
There is an over-liquidity in the banking sector and it has
proper tools to stimulate growth. If the traditional monetary
policy tools run out, the experience of other banks could be
used."
On euro adoption:
"I'm an opponent of entering the euro zone. Definitely in
the coming years there is no such need due to the weakness of
the euro zone.
The zone faces huge problems, imbalances between the north
and the south, let's wait for the euro zone stabilisation.
If the Poles are as wealthy as the euro zone citizens on
average, they will approve that themselves. I think that Poles
have to be asked about it and (only then) resign from this
important sovereignty asset, which the Polish currency is."
JERZY KROPIWNICKI
On euro:
"If we were to enter the euro fulfilling the conditions,
then immediately, without the ERM2 mechanism and tempting
speculation funds.
In particular, when the recession looms, one should be very
cautious with actions that would result in connecting the
economy with other economies through a currency system, since
this could be disadvantageous".
On zloty:
"The risk of speculation is always there, but we can say
that a free floating (zloty) exchange rate and strong nerves of
the bank's management could help avoid such a situation.
ERYK LON
On zloty:
"Free-floating (exchange) rate system is good, with elements of
intervention. It's worth it to intervene in both directions."
On euro adoption:
"From the start I have been sceptical regarding (Poland's)
entry to the euro zone."
"In my view, the ERM (European Exchange Rate Mechanism) is
not necessary. The free-floating exchange rate system is good,
which doesn't mean we will not make any steps."
On reserves:
"Reserves need to be multiplied, but slowly. We have to have
reserves, so that we're prepared for the actions of
institutions, which want to make money on this."
Other
"Flexibility of action is a very important characteristic of
an (MPC) member. It is very important to adjust the actions of
the central bank to the situation, when forecasts turn out to be
wrong. The other (important) characteristic is pragmatism - I'm
not a doctrinarian."
(Compiled by Agnieszka Barteczko and Wiktor Szary)